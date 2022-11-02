Still waiting for EV chargers connection at Ellon Library
Despite Electric Vehicle Charging points installed in the Ellon Library Car Park back in March, the community are still waiting for them to be connected.
It’s now November and things are no further forward.
Councillor Gillian Owen said: “I have contacted the Service on a regular basis to see when the Chargers would be up and running and yet all I get in response is ‘I’m pushing for a commissioning date!’
"This really is incredible, and I must agree with my colleague Liam Kerr MSP who said in a recent press release, ‘Owning an electric vehicle must be as convenient as owning a traditionally powered vehicle but the charging facilities must be working for this to happen.’
"Our new ones in Ellon Library Car Park just need to be operational!
"It’s a disgrace that after 7 months they still need to be connected.”
Gillian added: “We are still ridiculously short of electric chargers in Aberdeenshire, and I will keep pressing the Council to install more particularly in villages in my Ellon & District Ward, like Foveran, Newburgh and Ythanbank.
“If the Scottish Government is serious about everyone changing to electric cars the infrastructure locally must be in place to support that and now its significantly lacking.
“I will continue to push and have also requested that the bays be painted and signage should be carried out prior to the commissioning dates so residents are clear that those bays are strictly for charging vehicles and should not be blocked.”