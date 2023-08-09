Step back in time to discover Aberdeenshire’s past

Dramatic battle re-enactments, swashbuckling pirates and the discovery of ancient artefacts are some of the highlights on offer as the National Trust for Scotland hosts a variety of different history themed events across the North East this summer and beyond.

Actors from Northern Alliance and Scottish Battlefield Trust will take part in battle re-enactments (Pic: NTS)

The conservation charity which cares for Castle Fraser, at Sauchen and Leith Hall, near Huntly, is encouraging visitors to take a step back in time and explore the history of its properties through a series of activities including battle re-enactments, weapon demonstrations, archaeological excavations and treasure hunts taking place in August and September.

Leith Hall welcomes local author Carol Ann, a descendant of the infamous pirates Captain 'Calico' Jack Rackham and Anne Bonny, for a weekend of pirate tales and treasure trails from August 12 – 13, that will capture the imagination of young ones, with stories from her forthcoming book, Macgregor Island, alongside a treasure hunt, obstacle course and crafts.

In September, The Jacobites are Coming, will see actors from Alan Breck’s Volunteer Regiment in period costume descend on Leith Hall to recreate skirmishes from the Forty-Five Uprising! The grounds will host an 18th century soldier encampments with crafts and drill training for young volunteers.

Castle Fraser will hold History Weekend and Archaeology Week from August 19 that will feature 15th century re-enactors, weapon displays as well as archaeology digs that will tell the story of the castle and its owners the Fraser family. National Trust for Scotland members can access each event for free, with tickets available to book online or purchased at each property on the day.

Scotland’s largest conservation charity, which protects and shares the country’s natural, cultural and historical heritage now and for future generations, hopes the history focused events will capture the imagination, perfect for history enthusiasts and families as the school holidays draw to a close and for September weekend.

Iain Hawkins, National Trust for Scotland Regional Director for the North East, said: “We’re excited for these upcoming events that promise to be entertaining fun for all the family while offering the chance to brush up on the history of our properties.

"There is something for everyone with battle re-enactments, weapon demonstrations, treasure hunts and archaeological excavations alongside painting and rural crafts for our younger visitors. Events like Castle Fraser’s History Weekend and Archaeology Week and Leith Hall’s Pirates and Jacobite Uprising re-enactment support our vision to provide inspiring heritage visitor experiences and contribute to our vision to share nature, beauty and heritage with everyone, as outlined in our strategy, launched in 2022. This wouldn’t be possible without the continued generosity of our members and supporters for which we are incredibly grateful.”

Events like these support the National Trust for Scotland’s vision to deliver Nature, Beauty and Heritage for Everyone.