Steady flow of visitors for Peterhead Scottish Week exhibition

On show were a variety of knitted ganjeys that were popularly worn by men primarily working in the fishing industry from yesteryear.

The centre also had a range of model ships on displaywhich were created by Alex “Shonie” Strachan.

Visitors could browse through plenty of historical family photographs and this year there was also a special wall dedicated to the sinking of the Peterhead vessel, Daisy PD334.

The ganjeys on display at Peterhead Heritage centre

It sank in August 1962 and the exhibition told the story of the incredible rescue of the crew.