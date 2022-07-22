Steady flow of visitors for Peterhead Scottish Week exhibition

Buchanhaven Heritage Centre welcomed visitors throughout Scottish Week to its Peterhead Ganjey Exhibition.

Friday, 22nd July 2022, 9:30 am

On show were a variety of knitted ganjeys that were popularly worn by men primarily working in the fishing industry from yesteryear.

The centre also had a range of model ships on displaywhich were created by Alex “Shonie” Strachan.

Visitors could browse through plenty of historical family photographs and this year there was also a special wall dedicated to the sinking of the Peterhead vessel, Daisy PD334.

The ganjeys on display at Peterhead Heritage centre

It sank in August 1962 and the exhibition told the story of the incredible rescue of the crew.

The teamat the centre said they had been delighted with a steady flow of visitors popping in for a cup of tea and to hear the stories and get a little insight to how things once were in bonnie Buchanhaven.

