STATS Group’s manufacturing credentials to the fore in Scottish Engineering Awards

Paul Sheerin, CEO of Scottish Engineering, Dale Gillies, Manufacturing Lead, STATS Group, Gary McDowall, Director of Operations, STATS Group, Moira Cook, Operations Support Supervisor, STATS Group, and Aine Finlayson, Director Of Manufacturing at Aggreko

The Kintore company, which celebrated 25 years in business in February, has received the Scottish Engineering - Manufacturing Excellence Award 2023.

STATS are market leaders in the supply of pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services to the global energy industry.

Its DNV-type approved isolation tools provide leak-tight double block and bleed isolation that enables safe and efficient maintenance and repair of onshore, topsides and subsea pipeline infrastructure.

STATS employs more than 340 staff in the UK, North America, the Middle East and Australasia and in 2021 it posted revenues of just under £50 million, of which 87% was attributed to international exports.

STATS has invested heavily in its proprietary capital equipment, enabling the business to support more clients with scheduled maintenance and repairs, as well as supporting local engineering, manufacturing and supply chain markets.

Gary McDowall, Director of Operations at STATS Group, said: “We are delighted to receive the Scottish Engineering Manufacturing Excellence Award and appreciate the recognition this brings from our peers in the Scottish engineering sector.

“Since STATS formation in 1998, a strong emphasis has been placed on supporting pioneering design and engineering excellence to reach the stage where our products and services are internationally accepted by the leading global energy operators.”

He continued: “Supported by our network of international engineering experts located in the world’s main energy hubs, we are continuing to offer ground-breaking technologies which assist the energy industry in being safer and more environmentally friendly.”

Scottish Engineering Chief Executive Officer, Paul Sheerin, said: “The excellence demonstrated by our winning companies and young engineers is truly a testament to the strength of talent within our industry.