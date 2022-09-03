Stars and Royals join crowds at return of Braemar Gathering
The Braemar Gathering has returned after a Covid absence, with Royals and celebs joining the crowds.
While the Prince of Wales, Camilla, and the Princess Royal attended, the Queen, who has been suffering from mobility problems since last autumn remained at nearby Balmoral.
The gathering takes place just a short distance from Balmoral, the royals’ summer residence. Stars including Dame Judi Dench and actor Hugh Bonneville were spotted in the crowds.
Page 1 of 2