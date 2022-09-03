News you can trust since 1817
The Princess Royal (left) with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, during the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering

Stars and Royals join crowds at return of Braemar Gathering

The Braemar Gathering has returned after a Covid absence, with Royals and celebs joining the crowds.

By Alan Young
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 6:13 pm
Updated Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 6:47 pm

While the Prince of Wales, Camilla, and the Princess Royal attended, the Queen, who has been suffering from mobility problems since last autumn remained at nearby Balmoral.

The gathering takes place just a short distance from Balmoral, the royals’ summer residence. Stars including Dame Judi Dench and actor Hugh Bonneville were spotted in the crowds.

1. Braemar Highland Gathering 2022

A general view of the royal procession at the Braemar Highland Gathering

Photo: Chris Jackson

2. Braemar Highland Gathering 2022

Dame Judi Dench and David Mills (right) watching the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar.

Photo: Jane Barlow

3. Braemar Royal Highland Gathering

Actor Hugh Bonneville (centre) watching the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar.

Photo: Jane Barlow

4. Braemar Royal Highland Gathering

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall departs the Braemar Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park

Photo: Chris Jackson

