US actress Laurel Goodwin, who starred in the original pilot episode of Star Trek and the film Girls! Girls! Girls! has died aged 79.

Goodwin enjoyed an extensive career in film and television, and made her Hollywood debut in 1962 opposite Elvis Presley.

She passed away on February 25, according to an online obituary. No cause of death was given.

Born in August 1942 in Kansas, the actress first signed a contract with Paramount Pictures at the age of 19.

Her performance in the film opposite Presley and was followed by her role in Papa’s Delicate Condition with Jackie Gleason.

She held multiple TV parts in shows including The Virginian, Get Smart, The Beverly Hillbillies, as well as the unaired Star Trek pilot.

In an interview for StarTrek.com in 2016, she explained: "I said, ‘Oh, no. Star Trek is it. I’ve got to do Star Trek. It’s great, it’s gonna be wonderful."

Goodwin and her husband, Walter Wood, later worked behind the scenes for many years, producing Stroker Ace with Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson, together.

