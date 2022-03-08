Laurel Goodwin: Star Trek and Girls! Girls Girls! actress Laurel Goodwin dies age 79

Star Trek and Girls! Girls! Girls! actress Laurel Goodwin has died aged 79.

By Gary Flockhart
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:35 am
US actress Laurel Goodwin, who starred in the original pilot episode of Star Trek and the film Girls! Girls! Girls! has died aged 79.

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Goodwin enjoyed an extensive career in film and television, and made her Hollywood debut in 1962 opposite Elvis Presley.

She passed away on February 25, according to an online obituary. No cause of death was given.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Born in August 1942 in Kansas, the actress first signed a contract with Paramount Pictures at the age of 19.

Her performance in the film opposite Presley and was followed by her role in Papa’s Delicate Condition with Jackie Gleason.

She held multiple TV parts in shows including The Virginian, Get Smart, The Beverly Hillbillies, as well as the unaired Star Trek pilot.

In an interview for StarTrek.com in 2016, she explained: "I said, ‘Oh, no. Star Trek is it. I’ve got to do Star Trek. It’s great, it’s gonna be wonderful."

Goodwin and her husband, Walter Wood, later worked behind the scenes for many years, producing Stroker Ace with Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson, together.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Hollywood
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.