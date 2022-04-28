The Alan Partridge actor was in the capital for his one night only show Stratagem at the city’s Playhouse Theatre earlier this week.

The production is currently on a UK tour and will be returning to Scotland next month with extra dates pencilled in for Glasgow on May 24 and 25 and back to Edinburgh on May 26.

Coogan, 56, was delighted to pose with bar staff while enjoying a drink at the Jeremiah’s Taproom pub on the city’s Elm Row.

Coogan with a staff member in Jeremiah’s Taproom Pub In Edinburgh

The popular pub posted a picture of the actor on its Facebook page with the message: “Check out who popped into Jeremiah’s after his Alan Partridge show at the Playhouse last night.

“Thanks for stopping by JT’s, Steve.”

Fans were also quick to praise the star for taking the time out to chat to locals and pose for selfies.

David Wilson said: “I couldn’t quite believe my eyes when I saw Alan Partridge in the pub. But, joking aside, Steve was delightful and really down to earth - he’s a total legend.

Steven Millar said: “To be honest I was a bit star struck as he is one of my favourite comedians. The show was superb and to see him in the pub afterwards was a real bonus.”

The Alan Partridge website describes the Stratagem tour as “a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure”.

It adds: “Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan will perform a stage show that combines all of these roles and more.

“It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.