Stagecoach confirms changes to bus services across Aberdeenshire

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed the revised network of services which will operate across the North East from August 21, including a raft of changes to services in Aberdeenshire.

The announcement follows an in-depth review of customer travel patterns, as well as a consultation exercise with customers which has helped shape the final timetables.

Services across the Aberdeenshire will be revised, with most of the changes in response to changes to travel patterns across the region, especially on key routes linking towns across the region with Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, there will be changes to certain services operated under contract to Aberdeenshire Council, with new operators taking on a number of routes.

It’s all change again following the consultation.

The recent consultation exercise has provided valuable insight and feedback from customers, which has been used to make adjustments to the final timetables.

More than 300 comments were received during the consultation process, which took place online and at in-person events.

In Buchan for the X60/X63/61 Aberdeen-Ellon/Newburgh-Peterhead, timetables have been revised to improve service punctuality. On Sundays, services X60 and X63 will be replaced by service 61, operating consistently throughout the day.

X67/X68 Aberdeen-Ellon-Mintlaw-Fraserburgh

Timetables have been revised to improve service punctuality. On weekdays, services between Aberdeen and Fraserburgh will be revised to operate hourly (as X68) between the morning and evening peak periods.

Service X67 will operate between Aberdeen and Ellon during this period. Frequency of services at the busiest commuting times is not affected.

Service X69/69/69B Peterhead-Fraserburgh

In response to customer feedback, most weekday journeys will operate as faster service X69, directly via the A90 and Lonmay. This will provide a quicker journey for the majority of customers. Service X69 will not divert from the A90 at Crimond and St Fergus, serving the main road bus stops instead.

The recently introduced additional journeys to NESCOL Fraserburgh Campus will be maintained on service X69. Connections between St Combs and Fraserburgh will be maintained on service 69, with some changes to journeys. Sunday services will continue to operate as service 69/69B.

Service 66 Peterhead-Mintlaw-Stuartfield/Maud

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timetables have been revised to improve service punctuality. Service 66A journeys via Tortorston will no longer operate due to very low passenger numbers. This will improve journey times for the majority of customers. Following customer feedback, additional weekday journeys have been added to provide a service from Mintlaw Academy towards Peterhead in the afternoons.

Service 81 Peterhead-Boddam

The 0830 journey from Peterhead to Boddam will now operate at 0800.