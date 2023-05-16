Stagecoach announces timetable changes from June 12

Stagecoach has announced that there will be timetable changes to some Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire services from Monday, June 12.

There will be minor changes across several services

The majority of changes follow reductions to council budgets for supported bus services.

Stagecoach has worked closely with Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Council to mitigate the impact of losing this funding, protecting key journeys where possible.

Additionally, the revised service X14 (formerly 14) will provide better connections between Kingswells and Aberdeen city centre, including access to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at peak times.

Following Aberdeen City Council’s decision to reduce funding for supported bus services, careful analysis of customer journey patterns has been completed to ensure the sustainability of the new, more direct route via Lang Stracht and Gallowgate to Broad Street in the heart of the city.

This change will provide another option for commuters using Kingswells Park & Ride, complementing the high-frequency service on routes 4, 5 and 6 (with buses up to every 10 minutes Monday-Saturday and every 30 minutes on Sundays).

Regrettably, significant reductions to Aberdeenshire Council supported bus service funding has resulted in the change or withdrawal of journeys on a number of services.

Whilst every effort has been made to ensure communities remain connected, it is not financially sustainable to continue operating these journeys without funding support.

However, Stagecoach is pleased to announce that Sunday services to Braemar on the popular service 201 corridor will be maintained through the summer period, following the removal of local authority funding.

Recognising the importance of maintaining links to Deeside communities and the growth in tourism to the region, Stagecoach has committed to continue the operation of these journeys until late October, to allow a more in-depth review to take place.

Customers are encouraged to use the Sunday services during this period, and feedback is gratefully received to allow a comprehensive review to take place.

Full details of the changes are as follows:

X14 (Aberdeen – Kingswells) – Revised route and journey times, with additional connections to Kingswells Park & Ride and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

5A & 6A (Aberdeen – Westhill) – Minor changes, including the withdrawal of one return journey to Echt in the morning and evening.

7A (Aberdeen – Stonehaven) – Minor revision to journey times, 7A exiting Stonehaven at 0438 now replaced with service 7B at 0437

8A & 8C (Stonehaven town service) – Saturday services removed

66 (Mintlaw – Peterhead) – Monday to Friday 2000 and 2036 services removed

272 (Banff – Fraserburgh) – Service will no longer operate

270 (Fraserburgh – New Pitsligo) – Saturday services removed

61A (Ellon – Peterhead) – Monday to Friday morning services removed

74 (Fraserburgh – Rosehearty) – Saturday evening services after 1900 removed

81 (Peterhead – Boddam) – Monday to Friday early morning and late night journey removed

69 & 69B (Fraserburgh – Peterhead) – Changes to some journeys