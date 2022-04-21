The new store is located on the third floor of St James Quarter alongside popular names like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

The store design is a reflection of the Italian boutiques, incorporating soft tones and utilitarian fabrications for a minimal, industrial feel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialising in premium clothing and accessories, the luxury, Italian ‘slow fashion’ brand showcases the best standards of Italian craftsmanship and style.

As the official retail partner of the Italian Air Force, all decorations, badges and emblems that characterise the designer collections are original and worn by the Italian Air Force and Frecce Tricolori pilots.

Aeronautica Militare is manufactured by Christiano Di Thiene SPA, who are renowned for quality Italian craftsmanship dating back to 1960.

The Aeronautica Militare store officially launches on Saturday (April 23), with in-store customer event featuring a live DJ and complimentary drinks.

Edinburgh welcomes Italian fashion brand Aeronautica Militare's first UK store, opening in St James Quarter.

Giulia Marini, Managing Director at Aeronautica Militare UK, said: “We picked Edinburgh as the best city in the UK with a very strong Italian community plus we are in St James Quarter which is an incredible location.”

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “Aeronautica Militare is not only a first for Scotland but its unique Italian style and offering is a first for St James Quarter too.

“Knowing of the close bond the family has with Scotland makes us even more proud to have the privilege of welcoming their first store.

“We want to give our visitors something new to see and do every time they come back to The Quarter, so we can't wait to see Aeronautica Militare come to life and bring a little Italian culture to The Quarter.”