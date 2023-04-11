All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
6 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
3 hours ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
3 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
4 hours ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
5 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

St Giles' memorial for boxing great Ken Buchanan

A memorial service will be held in honour of Scottish boxing great Ken Buchanan at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Apr 2023, 22:01 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 22:05 BST
Boxer Ken Buchanan pictured in 1965.Boxer Ken Buchanan pictured in 1965.
Boxer Ken Buchanan pictured in 1965.

Buchanan, who became the undisputed world lightweight champion in 1971, died earlier this month, aged 77.

The service will be held at St Giles’ on Tuesday April 25, at noon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The funeral procession will pass the former site of the Sparta Boxing Club in McDonald Road, where he trained, and the Ken Buchanan statue at the top of Leith Walk, just as the sportsman requested.

Buchanan was widely considered the country’s greatest boxer with his career spanning 17 years.

He was made an MBE in 1972 and was inducted into both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the Scottish Sport Hall of Fame, with his statue unveiled in his home city of Edinburgh last summer.

Buchanan’s son revealed last year that he was suffering from dementia and living in a care home.

Ken BuchananEdinburgh