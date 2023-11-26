St Andrews University 'utterly dismayed' over new rector's Israel 'genocide' claim as students demand apology

The newly elected rector at one of Scotland’s leading universities has been urged to withdraw comments she made to students accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza - or resign.

Stella Maris faced a backlash over an email sent to students at the University of St Andrews earlier this week. In it, she referenced a recent vigil at the university "following weeks of genocidal attacks by the Israeli government against Gaza.” She went on to say Palestinians had suffered "apartheid, siege, illegal occupation and collective punishment" during the Israel-Gaza war.

The university’s principal, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, said the senior management team which leads the university, was “utterly dismayed” that the rector had “put her right to freedom of expression ahead of her duty to represent all students” - but said it “did not believe the rector intended to cause harm to students” with her message.

Ms Maris said she stood by her comments. She told BBC Scotland News she had done the right thing, adding: “I really tried to write a statement that would make everyone happy, but realised I wasn't being true to my beliefs. I've had racist comments as a result and have been accused of antisemitism, which I reject.”

The role of the student-elected rector is independent of the university’s leadership team, and is to provide pastoral support and represent the student community at the university's governing body, Ms Maris took up the post in November for a three-year term.

In a lengthy statement, the university said Ms Maris was entitled to freedom of speech, to express her personal views, and to communicate with the students who she represents, and who elected her.

Professor Mapstone added: “ Those of us who have the privilege to lead and represent, however, also have a solemn duty for the pastoral care and wellbeing of all our students and staff. That includes ensuring that we use words responsibly, and have careful regard not just to what we say, but the effect of those words on individuals and groups.

“As the senior management team which leads the University of St Andrews, we are utterly dismayed that the rector, on this occasion, put her right to freedom of expression ahead of her duty to represent all students, and to be concerned for their welfare. We know that while some may have welcomed the message, others have been deeply offended and concerned by it. While every one of us shares a desire for peace and an end to hostilities in Israel and Gaza, we regret that her message, the language it used, and some of the sources it cited have caused alarm, division, and harm in our community, and more widely.”She said there was “no place in St Andrews for antisemitism, Islamophobia, or racism of any kind, nor should there be a place for rhetoric or action which may be seen to enable or embolden those who engage in such abhorrent behaviour.”Professor Mapstone continued: “We do not believe the rector intended to cause harm to students with her message. While she is accountable only to the student body whose interests she was elected to serve, we have, as individuals and as a group of senior leaders, asked her to reflect seriously on the evidence of the upset and fear she has caused, and to take such action as is necessary to restore confidence in her leadership amongst all students, and the wider community.”