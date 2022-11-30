St Andrew's Day 2022: Every Google Doodle celebrating St Andrew's Day since 2008
Happy St Andrew’s Day to all those celebrating – with Google also hosting a special Google Doodle today to mark the national day.
Also known as ‘Andermas’ or ‘the Feast of Saint Andrew’, St Andrew’s Day is Scotland’s official national day which falls on November 30 every year.
While Scots have long celebrated St Andrew’s Day, Google taking on the celebration is a more recent thing, with the search giant using their much-loved Google Doodle to celebrate St Andrew’s Day most years.
Here is every Google Doodle celebrating St Andrew's Day since 2008, with no Google Doodle to mark the day in 2011.