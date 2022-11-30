News you can trust since 1817
St Andrew's Day 2022: Every Google Doodle celebrating St Andrew's Day since 2008

Happy St Andrew’s Day to all those celebrating – with Google also hosting a special Google Doodle today to mark the national day.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
4 minutes ago

Also known as ‘Andermas’ or ‘the Feast of Saint Andrew’, St Andrew’s Day is Scotland’s official national day which falls on November 30 every year.

While Scots have long celebrated St Andrew’s Day, Google taking on the celebration is a more recent thing, with the search giant using their much-loved Google Doodle to celebrate St Andrew’s Day most years.

Here is every Google Doodle celebrating St Andrew's Day since 2008, with no Google Doodle to mark the day in 2011.

1. A look at the Google Doodles for St Andrew's Day

A look at some of the St Andrew's Day Doodles that have helped celebrate Nov 30 over the years.

Photo: Google

2. Google Doodle 2008

The St Andrew's Day Google Doodle from 2008 kept it light and simple - incorporating the bagpipes into the logo

Photo: Google Doodle

3. The Google Doodle for St Andrew's Day in 2009

The Google Doodle for St Andrew's Day in 2009 focused on Edinburgh Castle.

Photo: Google Doodle

4. The Google Doodle for St Andrew's Day 2010

The Google Doodle for 2010 saw a tartan font and the saltire incorporated into the Doodle.

Photo: Google Doodle

