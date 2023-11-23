SSPCA issues Christmas appeal for blankets
The charity wants all the unwanted and abandoned pets to be cosy and content this winter. A warm blanket to curl up in and something to play with can make a big difference to a pet who's known nothing but cruelty and fear.
Head of fostering, rehoming and community engagement, Jennie Macdonald said: “We are in need of blankets to keep animals in our care warm and cosy while they wait for their forever homes.
“We would love if people who have a passion for knitting or crocheting could spare some time and wool to make some for our animals. The only criteria we have is for them to be tightly woven without large holes.
“We can also accept new blankets from retailers or used blankets as long as they are in good condition with no tears or holes and have been freshly laundered. Unfortunately, we can’t accept pillows or duvets as they are too easily destroyed and the stuffing can be harmful to animals if they ingest it.
“Your support means that we can continue to provide the best care for our animals at our centre this winter.
“We’d be so grateful for any donations that people can spare and we know our animals will be too.”
Donations of blankets can be dropped at any of the centres. To find your nearest centre visit https://www.scottishspca.org/our-centres Or you can give what you can and join the rescue effort. Donate today at https://www.scottishspca.org/join-the-rescue