SSPCA cat sheds the pounds in hope of gaining a new home

The Scottish SPCA is hoping to find a home for Thistle, a formerly overweight cat, who lost nearly 6kg and is now ready to find a new home.

Thistle has been in the care of the charity’s Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre since June 2022, but sadly keeps being overlooked.

Centre manager, Jacqueline McEwen, said: “When he first arrived, he was very overweight. He was miserable and didn’t want any interaction with us, he really was trapped in his own body.

“However, once we got him on a diet and he started to lose weight and gain mobility his personality began to shine through!

​A slimline Thistle is looking for his forever home.

“Thistle isn’t the kind of cat to come and sit on your lap, but he will be sure to rule the roost in his new home and sit anywhere he sees fit - even if it is in your way! However, any potential new owner will need to be aware that he is a very food-orientated criminal mastermind who will open fridges and doors to steal food! His strict diet still needs to be followed to continue his weight loss.

“Additionally, Thistle suffers from stress cystitis which he is on medication for along with special food. This will need to be managed in his new home along with regular teeth brushing.

“He’ll need a rural home with plenty of quiet, outdoor access for him to explore once settled. An adult-only home, or one with older teenage children, would be preferred. Thistle would also be best-suited to a home without dogs or any other cats.”