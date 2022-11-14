SSEN Transmission gets green light for East Coast 400kV Overhead Line Upgrade project

SSEN Transmission has welcomed the approval of their Section 37 planning application to upgrade their existing 275kV overhead line, running from Kintore to Scottish Power Energy Network’s boundary at Blairingone, a distance of 168km, to enable it to operate at 400kV.

The East Coast 400kV Overhead line upgrade project is expected to get underway in February 2023

To enable operation at the increased voltage of 400kV, the overhead line upgrade will increase capacity of the existing line to allow for the connection of renewable energy projects, supporting growth as part of the green economic recovery and the journey to net zero emissions.

The upgrades will also help to strengthen local security of supply and increase overall network resilience in the region.

Project Manager, Alan Ferguson, said: “We welcome the decision by the Scottish Ministers to grant consent for this essential upgrade, which will play a key role in reinforcing the network in the region and support the connection of new renewable electricity.

“We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their views.

"This feedback has been essential in developing the final proposals.

"We will continue to engage with the local communities ahead of commencement of work and look forward to working with them closely as we progress with the upgrade to this critical piece of network infrastructure.”