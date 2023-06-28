SSEN Transmission extends consultation period for Kintore-Fiddes-Tealing project

SSEN Transmission has extended the consultation period for their proposed new electricity infrastructure between Kintore and Tealing to allow more time for those interested in the project to share their views.

The towers on the existing OHL between Kintore and Tealing are not able to be upgraded to operate at 400kV.

The proposals include plans to develop a new 400kV overhead electricity transmission line between Kintore, Fiddes and Tealing, which includes new substations at both Fiddes and Tealing. The new line is part of a GB-wide programme of works that are required to meet the UK and Scottish Government 2030 renewable targets and help secure energy independence.

Feedback from the project will now be welcomed until Friday, July 28, an additional extension of five weeks, in recognition of the extent of local interest in the project and to allow stakeholders and members of the community more time to share their views on the initial proposals.

The consultation was originally extended by two weeks until June 23, but teams hope that a second extension will allow all those with an interest in the project additional time to provide feedback.

Since our initial consultation events, the project team has been undertaking significant engagement on the project, with a wide range of stakeholders, to inform and seek feedback on the project’s plans which remain at an early stage of development. Ongoing engagement with affected communities and wider stakeholders will continue beyond this consultation deadline, particularly in areas of local sensitivity, to help SSEN Transmission with its ongoing project development. The next stage of public consultation is expected later this year.

SSEN Transmission would also like to reassure stakeholders that no decisions have yet been taken on potential overhead line routes or substation locations and the project remains at the early stages of development. All feedback received through the consultation will be carefully considered to help inform the ongoing development of this project.

Last week, SSEN Transmission published an initial response to the consultation feedback received so far, to address some of the key themes which have been identified. Once the feedback period closes, a detailed Report on Consultation will also be published to explain how feedback has been considered to inform the more detailed network design.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said: “We’re actively listening to stakeholders and communities who have an interest in this project and have extended the deadline for feedback by a further five weeks until Friday 28 July in direct response to requests from the community.

“We thank everyone who has shared their feedback with us so far, which will be carefully considered as we further refine our proposals for this essential project.

“We’re encouraging a wide range of views on our proposals and hope the extension to the deadline will provide more time for those with an interest in our project to share any feedback with us.”