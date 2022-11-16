sportscotland funding for Banchory Woodland Trails

With less than a year to go until the biggest ever cycling event comes to Scotland, sportscotland has announced another six projects are to receive investment from the £8million Cycling Facilities Fund, including one in Banchory.

The funding will go towards the cost of the first phase of the Banchory Woodland Trails project.

Deeside Bike Collective has been awarded £100,000 of investment to develop a new mountain bike trails network in Brathans Wood which will be free to access and suitable for all ages and abilities.

There has been significant local consultation to ensure that the new trails meet the needs of the community from primary school children who combine cycling with woodland education, to aspiring performance athletes progressing through the sport and everyone in between.

An additional benefit is that the trails will be accessible by bike, meaning that there is no need to travel by car within the local area.

As Scotland prepares to host the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, the ambition is for the Cycling Facilities Fund to provide accessible community and club facilities that inspire new and existing cyclists to make cycling a sport for life.

The Fund is made possible through a £4 million commitment from Scottish Government and £4 million from sportscotland through National Lottery funds and is supported by Scottish Cycling.

Minister for Public Health and Sport Maree Todd said: “I am delighted that this latest round of investments from the cycling facilities fund will continue to benefit communities across Scotland from the Highlands to the Scottish Borders.

“These will inspire more people to cycle which can make a real difference to the overall physical, mental, and social health. Accessible and inclusive community facilities will encourage people of all ages to enjoy the sport.”

Chris Mutch from the Deeside Bike Collective welcomed the investment: “We are very pleased that we have been granted funding from sportscotland through the Cycle Facility Fund for our Banchory Woodland Trails project.

"The funding awarded is a significant contribution towards the cost required to design, manage, and construct the first phase of the project which will include blue, red, and orange graded trails with emphasis on flow, fun and features.

“The bike trails will be a fantastic asset to the local community and wider Deeside area.

" The popularity of cycle sports has grown exponentially since the project started, so with the creation of these trails, we know they will provide the community, and visitors to the area, with the type of professionally constructed trails that are required to push and develop the sport further.

" Seeing the value the site will provide for the local clubs and coaches that will utilise the trails for youth development sessions, along with Active Schools, the Scouts and other groups will be very gratifying.

“We greatly look forward to seeing people out enjoying the trails and woodland by the summer of 2023.”