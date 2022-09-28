Sports Kit for All activity days launched

Activities on offer will differ in each area and include climbing walls, zorbing, football, rugby, athletics plus more.

The events, which coincide with Challenge Poverty Week, will be held in Peterhead, Turriff, Inverurie and Stonehaven, and aim to raise awareness of Sports Kit for All projects which encourage people to donate their unused sports kits, allowing them to be redistributed within communities to those who may otherwise struggle to participate in sport and physical activity.

The scheme, which has been operational in Peterhead for just over 10 months now has supported a huge number of people to become more active. There is also a significant reduction in waste going to landfill as a result of the opportunity to recycle and reuse clothing. Community Sports Hubs across Aberdeenshire have been inspired by the success of the project and are now launching similar projects in other areas.

The ‘Activity Days’ in partnership with the sports hubs will offer the opportunity to come and try activities available in the local area and to find out more about how to join and participate regularly, whilst also encouraging people to come and find out more about sports kit for all projects and how they can support, contribute or benefit from the initiative.

Activities on offer will differ in each area and include climbing walls, zorbing, football, rugby, athletics plus more.

Aberdeenshire Council Community Sports Hub Officers Audra Booth and Gregory Welsh said: “It’s great to see clubs and groups coming together to support these initiatives, which we hope will lead to sport becoming more accessible to the local communities. Having seen this work well in Peterhead we are confident this will have just as significant an impact in other areas of Aberdeenshire”.

Dates and times for the activity days:

Peterhead – October 1; 1-3pm at Catto park athletics track

Turriff – October 8; 10.30-12.30pm at Turriff Sports Centre

Inverurie – October 8; 12-3pm at Inverurie Community Campus

Stonehaven – October 9; 12-3pm at Stonehaven Leisure Centre