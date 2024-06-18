Dr David Jack Pic: James McDonald

This new clinic has opened on Howe Street

Not only is Dr David Jack a surgeon and clinician, he’s also studying for a degree in interior design.

That’s evident when it comes to his eponymous Edinburgh New Town clinic, which has just opened as a sister venue to his original practices on Harley Street and in London’s Belgravia.

Yes, the treatment rooms are appropriately neutral, but the waiting area features coppery velvet chairs, marble floors and oil paintings. It’s like a gorgeous home.

Model with Dr David Jack product

When I visit, the space may be ready, but they’re waiting for their licence to practise injectables, like Profhilo, tear trough filler, and lip enhancements, as well as lasers in their new Scottish home.

That shouldn’t be long, and those offerings are bound to be popular. For now, you can try interesting sounding non-surgical treatments including the Egyptian Facial which is inspired by Cleopatra and features products from Jack’s own line, as well as ‘face shaving’, and milk and fruit acid peels.

I ponder that one, but instead try the Collagen Cryo Facial, which at a rather hefty £250, must be up there with some of the capital’s pricier treatments. Still, you get what you pay for. Let’s see what it can do with my peely-wally skin. After a thorough consultation with aesthetic therapist, Catriona Johnstone, we’re off.

She starts with a deep cleanse, using Dr Jack’s Supernova Cleansing Gel, before a Targeted Oxygenating Peel, containing vitamin C and kojic acid to munch on those dead skin cells, goes on.

Next, a number of high-tech gadgets are used on my face. I slightly lose track of what’s going on, as nothing hurts, and, with a bolster under my ankles and gentle music playing, I’m finding the whole experience rather relaxing.

My skin lightly prickles as a radio frequency device, which is designed to firm the epidermis and stimulate collagen, is traced around my cheeks and jawline, with repetitive moves along the contours of my face. It makes my skin feel warm, especially round the nose and chin, but the next element should sort that sensation out.

“You may jump,” says Catriona, as she deploys the high-pressure cryotherapy and mesotherapy widget. I brace myself, but it’s fine and feels as if I’m standing in the line of a deliciously cool fan. It’s puffed all over my face, like dry ice in a disco, and makes my skin feel instantly chilled and matte. She’s used a product capsule, with this device, to help impart radiance into my skin.

Finally, I’m anointed with some rich gel-like moisturiser, Jack’s own Good Morning Vitamin C lotion and All Day SPF, and released onto Howe Street.

My skin feels plump, glowing and bouncy, but also, soothed and calm. There’s none of the usual post-facial raw or greasy finish. I leave make-up off my skin for the rest of the day, as Catriona had advised.

Jack has come all the way from Belgravia to rescue our Scottish skin, and I, for one, am happy to have his help.