Sophia Gourlay from Renfrewshire is thought to be in the Edinburgh area, particularly Portobello, or East Lothian.
She has been described as white, 5 foot 6 ins tall, medium build with long black hair.
In a social media appeal, Police Scotland said: “Anyone who may have seen Sophia, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3788 of 20/09/2021.”