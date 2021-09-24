Sophia Gourlay from Renfrewshire is thought to be in the Edinburgh area, particularly Portobello, or East Lothian.

She has been described as white, 5 foot 6 ins tall, medium build with long black hair.

In a social media appeal, Police Scotland said: “Anyone who may have seen Sophia, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3788 of 20/09/2021.”

