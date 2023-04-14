Sons of Anarchy stars surprise fans in VPZ store in Fraserburgh

Scottish Hollywood actor Tommy Flanagan and his American colleague Mark Boone Jr, from the hit TV series Sons of Anarchy, made a surprise appearance at Fraserburgh’s VZP store recently.

The pair who play the memorable characters Chibs Telford and Bobby Munson, visited one of the vaping specialist's outlets to stock up on supplies, completely stunning the staff who are massive fans of the show.

The stars shared with the starstruck VPZ team that they travelled from Aberdeen to Fraserburgh, as part of a spontaneous decision on a personal occasion.

Tommy and Mark were kind enough to take a picture with the staff at VPZ to commemorate the visit.

​Tommy Flanagan and Mark Boone Jnr with store mangaer Steph Twycross.

“At first I couldn't really believe my eyes because Fraserburgh is the last place you’d expect to see Hollywood actors”, said Steph Twycross, VPZ Fraserburgh store manager.

“Tommy was looking to purchase some refill pods for a specific vaping device but we did not have an exact match.

"At VPZ, we pride ourselves on offering a catered one-to-one service with our vaping specialists who are trained and have expert knowledge on our products. We’re glad we were able to find something for Tommy that suited his needs.”

Steph added: “Mark and Tommy were so down-to-earth and chatty. It was an absolute pleasure and honour to have them visit our small vape store in Fraserburgh.”