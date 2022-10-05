Something witchy this way comes to Glen Dye

Use the Scotland's Witch Trail to discover dark legends and truly magical places. (Phil Wilkinson)

The national tourism organisation is inviting visitors to discover some lesser-known spooky stories, dark history, truly magical places and find ways to live like a modern-day witch through the new trail and map.

Witches and witchcraft make for a formative chapter in the story of Scotland covering history, women’s rights, superstition and the supernatural.

There are numerous local tales spread across Scotland about witches and witchcraft based in both fact and legend.

A key focus for Scotland's Year of Stories is highlighting these tales from communities passed down through the generations.

The trail and map highlight a variety of these locations and attractions all with links to themes associated with witchcraft including a love of nature and modern takes on the lore.

They can be enjoyed year-round as part of a longer holiday or on a day trip.

The downloadable guide features 15 locations and will be hosted on VisitScotland.com alongside a blog taking a deeper dive on the subject and offering even more witchcraft-themed visitor experiences.

Putting Aberdeenshire on the map is Glen Dye School of Wild Wellness and Bushcraft.

Be immersed in all that the magical Aberdeenshire countryside has to offer.

Glen Dye is a private estate surrounded by wilderness and moorland on the banks of the River Dye with 30,000 acres of stunning land acting as the perfect playground for all modern-day witches to connect with the therapeutic benefits of mother nature.

Find out more at www.glendyecabinsandcottages.com/school-of-wild-wellness-and-bushcraft

Cat Leaver, VisitScotland Head of Brand and Content, said: “This new witch trail and map does exactly this and we know that pre-pandemic, the popularity of attractions thought to be associated with the supernatural and darker aspects of Scotland’s history were on the rise.

