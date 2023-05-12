Solar extension crosses finish line at Peterhead Waste Water Treatment Works

A solar panel scheme has crossed the finish line at Peterhead Waste Water Treatment Works.

A total of 276 roof-mounted PV panels are now helping to power the works which serve Peterhead and the surrounding area.

The scheme is part of a £1.9m investment to support Scottish Water’s drive to net zero emissions.

A second scheme has been extended at Mannofield Water Treatment Works in Aberdeen where 2690 panels have been installed – making it Scottish Water’s largest renewables scheme in the region.

​The solar panel installation at Peterhead Water Treatment Works.

Scottish Water Horizons Project Manager, Greig Adams, said: “The completion of our latest solar PV array at Mannofield is a significant milestone in our drive towards net zero.

"Not only is it our biggest renewables project in the North, it’s also our second-largest solar scheme Scotland-wide.

“Operating a water treatment works on the scale of Mannofield, which serves hundreds of thousands of customers, is energy-intensive. By installing renewable technologies on our assets we can improve our energy resilience, and help Scottish Water drive down emissions.”

Scottish Water Operations Team Leader, Eric Ross, said: “The installation of these schemes is great news for our customers and supports our drive to create more sustainable communities.

"By harnessing solar energy we can deliver vital water supplies with a lower carbon footprint, and maximise our wider contribution to a flourishing Scotland.”

The sites at Mannofield and Peterhead join a long list of PV schemes already up and running at many Scottish Water assets across Scotland.