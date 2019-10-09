Social media campaign to 'storm' Irn-Bru factory for supplies of old recipe cans

Have your say

More than 2,000 people have joined a plan to 'storm' the Irn-Bru factory - because they want the original recipe back.

The social media campaign has been launched by lovers of the soft drink, fed up with the new version which has less sugar.

There is now a viral plan to raid the AG Barr factory to steal the original recipe and any stores of old Irn-Bru cans and bottles.

The campaign states: "We want full fat back, what they gonna do, phone the polis."

So far 748 people have responded to the Facebook event, set to take place on November 15, to say they are going, with nearly 2,000 more saying they are interested.

Last year AG Barr, based in Cumbernauld changed the recipe of its popular product to comply with the UK Government's sugar-tax.

Irn-Bru's sugar content was slashed by half, from around 10g per 100ml to just below 5g.

The move attracted widespread dismay among fans of the fizzy drink, with a petition titled "Hands off our Irn-Bru" set up in response.

It attracted more than 6,000 signatures.

As the new recipe was introduced, some sweet-toothed drinkers even started stockpiling the fizzy drink.

Posting on the event page, one attendee uploaded a picture of a topless man in a kilt saying, "Photo of the front line troops".

Others commented: "This event should be retitled 'Storm Area Fizzy Wan'" and "I'll be outside with a stall selling Irn-Bru if anyone wants any. 2 fur a £1."

Someone else added: "I miss the original recipe! Why not give us the choice and charge a bit extra? I'd pay."

AG Barr has been approached for comment.