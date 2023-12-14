SNP Government urged to support NHS Grampian
In parliament, North East MSP Liam Kerr called on Michael Matheson to stump up the resources to help NHS Grampian move to a new electronic system following concerns that people are missing appointment letters and test results due to post not appearing or arriving late.
But in response, Mr Matheson said other health boards already use an electronic system and called on NHS Grampian to follow suit.
That is despite the health board’s chief executive, Caroline Hiscox, saying that while they would like to move to an electronic system, “financial constraints” make this impossible.
A new digitalised system would allow appointments and potentially test results to be shared with patients by email or text message rather than by letter alone, curbing missed appointments.
Commenting on the issue, Mr Kerr later said: “It’s highly hypocritical of Michael Matheson to call for NHS Grampian to introduce a proper, digital appointment system yet take no responsibility in assisting its rollout.
“Rather than passing the buck onto health boards, the Scottish Government must properly help NHS Grampian to implement a new electronic system which is fit for the 21st century.
“I have absolutely no doubt that communicating electronically would be hugely beneficial to patients across the North East, resulting in less appointments and test results being missed,” he added.