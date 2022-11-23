Snow White pantomime in Newtonhill

Magic Mirror on the wall, will this year’s panto be the best of all?

Cast members Jenny McDonald (Snow White) and Sean Rafferty (Dame Ida).

Centre Stage is proud to present a Pantomime for 2022 in Newtonhill, with their production of Snow White!

Running from Wednesday, December 7 until Saturday, December 10, the performances will take place at the Bettridge Centre, Newtonhill.

With all the usual songs, jokes and storytelling – it is sure to be a fantastic show for children and grown-ups alike!

Director Susan Smith said: “We are a local community group, with most of our cast and crew coming from the village and surrounding areas.

"After missing a year due to COVID, we all got such a lift from the show last year, as did the hundreds of people who came to see it.

"For many it was the first time being at an event since COVID restrictions were eased, and the sense of joy was evident as the audience booed, hissed and cheered throughout!

"That makes us even more thrilled to be able to increase our run back up to five shows again this year, including an earlier show on the Wednesday evening and a Saturday matinee, both of which are ideal for those with children.

"The amount of support we have from the local community is fantastic, with so many people volunteering their time and skills to ensure we can put on another fantastic production.

"We have all worked hard for many months to put this show on and we are confident everyone who comes will leave with a big smile on their faces – oh yes they will!’

Last year, due to covid restrictions, shorter shows were performed was a run of only three shows with reduced audience sizes to allow for distancing.

This year there will be five full shows.

Tickets cost £12.50 for adults and £10 for concessions (plus booking fee) and can be bought online at Centre Stage event tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/centre-stage

For a sneak peak of what to expect from the panto, head to the Centre Strage YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@centrestage2411