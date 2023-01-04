Smokers in Aberdeenshire urged to make a fresh start

The charity ASH Scotland is encouraging people in Aberdeenshire who smoke to make a positive difference to their health and personal finances by pledging to ‘Quit and Win’ in 2023.

If a person who smokes decides to make a New Year’s resolution to quit, by No Smoking Day on 8 March not only will it benefit their health, they could save in the region of £350.

Sheila Duffy, Chief Executive of the health charity ASH Scotland said: “Around two thirds of adults who smoke in Scotland say they wish they had never started so what better time than now to make a fresh start by deciding to quit?

“Don’t be discouraged if you’ve tried to quit before. It can often take a number of attempts but it is the best thing you can do for your health, finances and for those around you.

“Whether you’re ready to stop or just beginning to think about it, Quit Your Way Scotland can help. There is no one way to quit smoking but the best way to stop and remain smoke free is by reaching out for person-centred support that is available for free.”

Quitting is one of the biggest proactive steps people in Aberdeenshire who smoke can take to quickly improve health and general wellbeing, and reduce the risk of longer term smoking-related illness.

Ms Duffy added: “Just 20 minutes after you stop smoking, your heart rate drops to a healthier rate. Circulation improves, and your lung function increases between two and 12 weeks afterwards. After one year, your risk of coronary heart disease is about half that of a smoker’s. After 10 years, the risk of lung cancer falls to half that of someone who still smokes.

“Contacting Quit Your Way Scotland will give you the confidence to move forward with your quit journey and the tools you need to make the best possible start to the New Year for you and your family.”

Contact Quit Your Way Scotland by visiting www.QuitYourWay.Scot or by calling the free helpline on 0800 848484.

ASH Scotland is tackling tobacco head-on by playing a leading part in campaigning to reduce the harms caused by smoking.