Users across east and central Scotland reported an outage to Sky broadband services across the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Reports of outages in areas across the country including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Fife started to spike shortly after 3am.
One Sky user, Peter Taylor, had posted: “It's certainly been off in Dundee since 6am." Another user, Keith Pirrie, said: “Down in Fife since before 4am.”
The cause of the outage has not been publicly confirmed, but Sky have since issued a statement after 9am saying the issue was now “resolved”.
A Sky spokesperson said: "Some Sky customers in Scotland may have experienced issues with their broadband services this morning. The issue is now resolved and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”