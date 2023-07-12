Reports of Sky broadband services being down have been reported across east and central Scotland

Users across east and central Scotland reported an outage to Sky broadband services across the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Reports of outages in areas across the country including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Fife started to spike shortly after 3am.

One Sky user, Peter Taylor, had posted: “It's certainly been off in Dundee since 6am." Another user, Keith Pirrie, said: “Down in Fife since before 4am.”

The Sky logo. Users across east and central Scotland have reported their Sky broadband service being down. Picture: Sky/PA Wire

The cause of the outage has not been publicly confirmed, but Sky have since issued a statement after 9am saying the issue was now “resolved”.