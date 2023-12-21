Skipinnish announced as headline act for Portsoy Boat Festival

Award-winning Celtic rock band Skipinnish, will headline the Big Gig on the Back Green at the ACE Winches Scottish Traditional Boat Festival on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Skipinnish has spent the last year touring the UK and across Europe, playing to sell-out crowds and appearing at some of Britain’s biggest music festivals. Friends Andrew Stevenson and Angus McPhail formed Skipinnish in 1999, whilst they were students on a traditional music course at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow.

Starting out as a small ceilidh band, over time the group has grown in size and popularity, with their anthemic, self-penned songs and lively energy, twice earning them the Live Act of the Year Award at the Scots Trad Awards.

Next year, Skipinnish celebrate their 25th anniversary with two major concerts at Bught Park Inverness and Edinburgh Castle. As well as these flagship shows, the band will perform at a select number of smaller events in 2024 chosen by the band for special reasons.

The maritime theme of the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival made it a very appropriate event for Skipinnish to choose Portsoy as one of these exclusive gigs of their 25th year. Fans can see Skipinnish perform their hits Alive, Last of the Hunters, Walking on the Waves and The Island, which all hit the top spot in the world download charts, as tickets are on sale now from the festival website www.stbfportsoy.org for £38. This is a licensed event for over 18s only.

The Big Gig on the Back Green is sponsored by Urquhart Joinery Services and will mark the beginning of the annual ACE Winches Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June 2024. The event brings together a flotilla of heritage vessels alongside music and dance, Scottish food and drink and unique handmade crafts and gifts.

Angus MacPhail, co-founder of Skipinnish said: “We are all very much looking forward our Portsoy appearance. With so many of our songs being about boats and the sea and my own background as a fisherman, performing as part of Scottish Traditional Boat Festival it will be such a fitting gig for Skipinnish.”

Chairman of the ACE Winches Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, David Urquhart said: “2024 is set to be an exceptional year for Skipinnish, as they celebrate their 25th anniversary, and we are delighted to bring the band to Portsoy, for what will be a highly entertaining evening.

“The band has a strong connection to the sea and Scotland’s coast and waters, with this playing a major influence over their song writing and style. As the festival is a celebration of the north east’s maritime heritage and culture, it couldn’t be more fitting to bring Skipinnish to Portsoy.

“We are working hard to bring more boats from across Scotland and the UK to Portsoy, and the musical programme is also taking shape, with renowned artists and bands, local groups and singers, set to perform across our three stages.