Sizzling success for Presly & Co Butchers

The 2023 Scottish Pork Sausage Championships, sponsored by Lucas Ingredients, were held in the Dewars Centre Perth as part of the Scottish Craft Butchers Trade Fair on May 14 and the North of Scotland regional title went to Presly & Co of Oldmeldrum.

Judith Johnston, sponsor Lucas Ingredients with Gary Chalmers from Presly & Co (Pic: Graeme Hart)

The contest that is held every second year attracted almost 70 entries which were firstly judged by region, and then the regional champions faced another tasting panel of experts to establish the overall winner.

The result was a win for Presly & Co who fought off strong competition from the region to take the crown for the North of Scotland region.

George Jarron, President of competition organisers the Scottish Craft Butchers said: “These competitions are treated very seriously by the craft butcher sector and awards are much coveted.

"The recognition usually confirms what the business’ customers already think but the endorsement is an important reminder of the reasons to make it a habit to shop there and even go out of your way to find these award-winning products.”

Judith Johnson from competition sponsors Lucas ingredients, said: “Pork sausages are a staple part of the household mealtimes whether it is for breakfast, lunch or dinner.