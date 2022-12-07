Site visit planned for historic North east hotel

Plans to redevelop the site of a historic north-east hotel destroyed by a blaze have been delayed to allow councillors to carry out a site visit.

The Old Mill Inn at Maryculter was reduced to rubble following a devastating fire in February last year.

But Victor and Audrey Sang, along with business partner Mike French, unveiled plans to transform the “eyesore” site on South Deeside Road.

They want to build a retail centre along with five homes, an antique shop and cafe on the grounds of the former hotel and bar.

The trio previously submitted a similar plan to Aberdeenshire Council last year but it was thrown out by councillors.

They made some minor amendments to their proposal before resubmitting it to the local authority in February.

It went before the Kincardine and Mearns area committee on Tuesday but councillors unanimously agreed to a site visit before making a final decision.

Councillors said they wanted to get a better understanding of the proposed layout of the development and the impact any potential flooding may have.

Before the meeting council planners had recommended it be refused over concerns about flooding and overdevelopment of the site.

It also divided opinion among local residents with 74 people writing to the local authority in support of the proposal while 88 said they were opposed to it.

But Mr French said he was still “optimistic” about the plan and revealed it has already attracted interest from a local butcher and baker.

The Old Mill building would get a new lease of life as a cafe while the C-listed antique shop would be completely renovated.

Mike explained the roof of the antique building is starting to fall in and its foundations are crumbling – with an estimated cost of £280,000 to make it airtight.

Money raised from the sale of five family homes would help with construction costs across the site.

“They keep saying that site flooded, we’ve been there since 1989 and the only time we ever had water in the building was in 2015 with Storm Frank,” Mike said.

“I think it could be a really iconic building in that area and a trailblazer for new builds in areas prone to flooding.

“The flooding issues aren’t going to go away because of climate change, we’ve got to adapt buildings and that’s what we are trying to do.”

“Anybody who lives in that area wants us to do something with the site.

“It would also provide employment and the caravan park is desperate for it to give some facilities for its visitors.”

