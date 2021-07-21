The popular event returns after a coronavirus-related hiatus last year and will be held at Long Island’s Mill Neck Manor on Saturday night.

During the show, Scottish film legend Sir Sean Connery will be honoured with a new tartan specially designed for the late James Bond actor with input from his family.

His fellow Dressed to Kilt co-founder Dr Geoffrey Scott Carroll arranged the plan for the kilt which is produced by Glenisla Kilts with a bespoke coat and dress designed by Totty Rocks of Edinburgh.

Dr Carroll said: “The creation of the new Sean Connery tartan was an entirely Scottish collaborative effort.

“Mark Gibson, well known tartan designer, worked together with Lady Connery, Stephane his son, and his granddaughters to create the tartan.

“Lochcarron of Scotland then wove the new tartan in their mills, and the final kilt was made by John Culbert of Glenisla Kilts.

“Sir Sean was one of the co-founders of the Dressed to Kilt (DTK) show in 2003 and without his personal support and involvement throughout the years, the show would not have achieved the enormous success that it has.

“He helped us grow DTK to the largest, most prestigious and most exciting Scottish show in the world. “

The kilt’s debut will be modelled on the runway by Sir Sean’s granddaughters, Natasha and Samara Connery.

The show will be livestreamed with tickets still available at http://www.dressedtokilt.com.

