Sir Arthur Grant Centre open for bookings

A residential centre in central Aberdeenshire is more than halfway through a major refurbishment and development by owner and operator Aberdeenshire Council.

The Sir Arthur Grant Centre is set to open in April 2024.

When it opens in April 2024 the Sir Arthur Grant Centre will be a modern and comfortable residential outdoor activity centre available for use by schools, clubs, and groups both formal and informal.

The Sir Arthur Grant Centre near Monymusk is close to Bennachie, the River Don and Pitfichie mountain bike trails and will offer self-catering accommodation for groups along with optional activity programmes.

All-inclusive activity trips for schools will be a core part of the business.

Aimed at schools from all over the UK, these trips will include local transport, catering and activity instruction, and will provide a wide range of exciting outdoor sports and environmental education opportunities.

The sleeping accommodation comprises two dorms, with bunkbeds for 14 in each, plus two fully accessible en-suite rooms and two more twin rooms, giving a maximum capacity of 34.

The large kitchen, dining and living area has lots of space for fun get-togethers which can even spill outside into the extensive grounds accessed by large patio doors which frame the beautiful view of the surrounding countryside.

The new part of the centre contains a large activity room suitable for all kinds of activities including training courses, arts and crafts, table tennis and environmental activities.

The centre has large grounds of its own plus use of a large area of woodland adjacent to it.

As well as outdoor sports, programmes and activities are being developed around biodiversity and responsible land use as well as local history and geography.

Cllr Anne Stirling, chair of the council’s Communities Committee said: “Aberdeenshire Council firmly believes in the power of outdoor activity and education to improve the health and wellbeing of people young and old.

"That is why we have invested in this wonderful facility which we expect to be very well used and enjoyed by schools and groups from Aberdeenshire and well beyond.”

Head of Service, Avril Nicol, said: “Live Life Aberdeenshire are very excited about this development and are working hard with partners to provide a top-class residential facility with a programme of exciting activities also on offer to those who want them.

"We look forward to welcoming many customers old and new from all over the world.

"We believe our all-inclusive programme for school trips is excellent value and will be a fantastic way for pupils to experience some of the best outdoor experiences that Aberdeenshire has to offer.

"We hope that their time at the Sir Arthur Grant Centre will instil in them a lifelong love of the outdoors as well as creating wonderful memories of their schooldays.”