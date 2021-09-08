The Care Inspectorate has applied to Dumfries Sheriff Court to seeking cancellation of the registration for the firm behind Singleton Park Care Home near Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway.

The watchdog said the move follows the home’s failure to make any improvements following a critical inspection in July.

Inspectors held an unannounced inspection visit at the home in Courance on July 20 and 21 and identified significant concerns.

They issued an improvement notice requiring “safe and effective management, leadership and oversight of the care home” as well as “improved working practices and care of people in the home”.

However, further inspection and monitoring found the care home provider had failed to meet any of the required improvements in the notice and further serious concerns were also identified.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Singleton Park Care Home in Lockerbie.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.

“However, our first priority is always the health, safety and wellbeing of residents.”

He added: “Because of this, we have today submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the provider’s registration of this care home.

“This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home.”

A member of staff at the home said no one would be making any comment.

