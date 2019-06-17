Single mum creates fitness routine by using her baby as a weight

Meet the new mum who has come up with a way to juggle losing weight and looking after her kids at the same time - by using her baby as a weight during workouts.

Charlotte Brooks, 30, gave birth to Mylah four months ago, recently decided she wanted to be a bit more active.

But the single mum said every time she tried to follow fitness routines on YouTube, Mylah would become restless.

So she started using the little one in her routines - doing squats while giving her a cuddle, lunges with her in her arms, and peekaboo sit ups.

She also involves daughter Sadie, eight, in the fun routines, two or three times-a-week before dinner, and has already lost nine pounds in a matter of weeks.

Charlotte, a teaching assistant from Blackpool, Lancashire, said: "I'd been sat around a bit on maternity leave and wanted to get back in shape, but classes can take a lot of time and I'd need to find childcare, which isn't easy to come by.

"I went to a gym before having Mylah, but I didn't like the thought of people looking at me post-baby. I'm not too serious and wanted to be taking my time with it.

"It was just more comfortable to do it from home, so I bought some weights and gym bits - but then I'd get them out and struggle to think of a routine.

"Mylah would be sat on the floor while I tried to workout, but she'd always need picking up and some attention halfway through, so I ended up just involving her.

"She loved it - she was laughing away and clearly thought it was great fun. I thought 'why not get Sadie involved too?' and she came to try it.

"I didn't really expect much, but she absolutely loved it. Now she's always wanting to do a work out with me - she's obsessed!"

Single mum-of-two Charlotte started lifting Mylah a month ago when the tot became restless while she tried to follow fitness routines on YouTube.

The family exercise together two or three times a week after school before having dinner.

Charlotte has already lost nine pounds - shrinking from 13st 9lbs to 13 stone.

Making it up as they go along, the trio do star jumps, burpees, squats, lunges, planks and sit-ups for around 30 minutes at a time.

Charlotte said: "Because Sadie is so energetic and excited to do it, it makes me get more into it too and inspires me. She's always saying 'Mum, when are we doing a workout?' "We don't usually do it every day, but with Sadie being on half term we've done it loads the past couple of weeks.

"It's important to teach my girls to be active - but it's also bonding time for us. It's nice to be spending that time together just having a bit of fun."