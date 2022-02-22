Mark Lanegan dead: Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age icon and music legend dies at 57

In Sing Backwards and Weep, by Mark Lanegan, the singer laid bare his long battle with heroin.

He was famous for his deep gravelly voice and worked with countless artists over the years.

The news was broken on his social media accounts.

The message read: “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.

"A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley.

"No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy.”

Lanegan rose to fame initially with Seattle grunge pioneers The Screaming Trees, but went on to forge a significant solo career and worked as part of Queens of the stone Age.

He also had a number of albums with Scottish singer Isabel Campbell.

Lanegan was also a member of The Gutter Twins and collaborated with artists such as Nirvana's Kurt Cobain.

In his autobiography, Sing Backwards and Weep, he documented his life and numerous drug problems.

Names from the world of music and entertainment have paid tribute to Lanegan including Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, who reacted to the news by writing on Twitter: "Aww man, Mark Lanegan."

Charlatans singer Tim Burgess tweeted: "Oh no. Terrible news that Mark Lanegan has left us. Safe travels man - you'll be missed."

Comedian and actor Rob Delaney has paid tribute to Lanegan.

Delaney wrote on Twitter: "I love you Mark Lanegan. A colossal, spectacular body of work."

As he shared a collection of Lanegan's work he added "These are all him? How?".

Co-founder of rock bands Joy Division and New Order Peter Hook described Lanegan as a "lovely man" who led a "wild life".

Hook shared a black and white photo to Twitter and wrote: "Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of.