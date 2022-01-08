Officers in Ireland said they recovered a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday.

Representatives of Sinead O’Connor told the PA news agency: “Regrettably, we can confirm the passing of Shane O’Connor.

“We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.”

An unverified Twitter account believed to be that of the Nothing Compares 2 U singer posted an emotional tribute to her son on Saturday morning

She wrote: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example.

Sinead O’Connor’s missing son found dead aged 17. (Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)

“My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

The account had been issuing appeals to Shane over the past few days after he was reported missing.

