Silver salmon steals the show at River Dee fundraiser

Michel with his sculpture.

The huge fish will raise funds to deliver urgent nature-restoration work on the river that inspired its creation.

The work was produced by Braemar-based sculptor Michel Brat who witnessed silver salmon fighting their way up the fast-flowing Dee tributary, the Callater, near the Royal Family’s Balmoral Estate.

Michel said he was inspired by the spectacle and became determined to create a fitting tribute to the king of fish. He said he is delighted that its sale will now help the species’ fight for survival.

Giant salmon on the Dee's tributary the Clunie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michel's representation of a salmon is sculpted in stainless steel. It weighs more than 70lbs and measuring well over 6ft - substantially bigger than Britain’s largest rod-caught salmon.

It is the star item in the biggest online auction ever launched by the River Dee Trust.

All funds raised will be used to provide immediate help to restore the Dee’s threatened salmon stocks, as well as longer-term measures to protect the river’s ecosystem against the damaging impacts of climate change.

Chair of the Trust, Sandy Bremner, said: “We are extremely grateful to Michel for helping us to help a species facing so many challenges. We couldn’t believe our luck when he offered his sculpture for our auction, and we can only guess where it might end up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Perhaps it's a bit too big for the average mantlepiece but it’s hard to imagine a more spectacular talking-point.”