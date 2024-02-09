Sign up to manage your Aberdeenshire Council Tax account online

Residents can manage their Council Tax account online and go paper free.

The portal is available to anybody who pays Council Tax to Aberdeenshire Council and allows users to view full information about their account and their bill, as well as manage payments. It also allows customers to go paperless with their bills.

To sign up, visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/ctselfservice and first sign in to MyAberdeenshire. Those who do not already have a MyAberdeenshire account can follow instructions to create one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once signed in, users can then register for the portal with the eight-digit Council Tax reference number and full name as it appears on their Council Tax bill, plus their postcode.

Council Leader Cllr Gillian Owen is also chair of the Business Services Committee. She said: “It’s great to be able to offer customers paperless billing, as well as having digital access to all their Council Tax information in one place.

“In many aspects of our lives, paperless billing is the norm now and putting our council tax information into that secure online space is a much more modern and dynamic way of accessing the information. My thanks to the team who have been working hard behind the scenes to set the system live before this year's Council Tax bills are issued.”

Council Head of Finance Mary Beattie said: “The new portal has been designed to give as much flexibility as possible for users to manage their accounts online. As well as the convenience of being able to access the latest information electronically, all in one place, the portal has the potential to help the council save costs by reducing the number of printed bills each year. I would encourage everybody who signs up to the portal to consider going paper free ahead of this year’s Council Tax billing.”

Upon registration, users will receive two emails. One will be to confirm the portal has been linked via the MyAberdeenshire profile, and the second will be directly from the Council Tax team with a verification link.