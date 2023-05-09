Sign up for Peterhead's Relay for Life

Cancer survivors are being encouraged to sign up for this year’s Peterhead Relay for Life.

Cancer Research UK Relay For Life Peterhead will take place on Saturday, July 8 at the town’s Catto Park.

The Relay For Life committee are now encouraging all cancer survivors in Peterhead and the surrounding areas to join the event as guests of honour.

Whether you have completed your treatment or you are still on a cancer journey, everyone is welcome to go along and join in the fun.

​Take part in this year’s Relay for Life and help raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Relay is an overnight team event to honour cancer survivors, celebrate those whose lives have been touched by cancer, raise awareness about cancer, and raise money to support Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work to find new ways of preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer.

The event will begin with the Lap of Honour which will begin at 11am.

Survivors can walk the opening lap with their loved ones while the other teams/participants cheer them on before joining the survivors on the track for the second lap.

Survivors are then invited to the Survivors Reception where each survivor and a guest will be treated to celebratory drink, cakes and a cup of tea or coffee in the company of other survivors and their families.

Survivors can register at relay.cancerresearchuk.org.

The Relay For Life committee are also hosting a number of fundraising events in the next few months, including a walk at the beautiful Pitfour Lake on Sunday, May 28, from 9am-3pm.

Entry to the event is £5 per adult and £3 per child, and this includes your tea/coffee and a fine piece.

There will also be a golf tournament on May 14, at Peterhead Golf Club, in the form of a Texas scramble.

For more information on any of the events, contact Lorraine on 07928 342619.

