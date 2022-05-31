The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the earthquake hit just to the east of the town of Wem at a depth of seven kilometres (4.35 miles) at 2.36pm on Monday.

The epicentre was between the villages of Stanton upon Hine Heath, Weston-under-Redcastle and Hodnet.

The BGS said it has received reports that people in the region felt the earthquake – though damage is unlikely.

The organisation said in a statement: “We can confirm that a magnitude 3.8 ML earthquake was detected by our sensors at 2.47pm on May 30 2022, approximately 16km north-east of Shrewsbury.

“We have received a number of reports that it was felt by people in the region.

“An earthquake of this size can result in strong shaking within about 10km of the epicentre but damage is unlikely.

“The earthquake may have been felt at distances as far as 100km away.”

People declared “my chair wobbled”, “house felt like it moved from left to right”, “noticeable shaking coming through the floor”, “noticed an odd trembling through my office chair, faint but persisted for about three seconds” and “all the windows rattled,” according to the BGS website.

Ruth Reed, who works as an architect in Upton Magna, told the PA news agency: “Just after half past three, there was a jolt and the offices shook.

“We thought a lorry had hit the building and looked out both sides.

“People came out of the other offices to see what was happening.”

Ms Reed said that workers thought it may have been a sonic boom but people working from home miles away confirmed they had felt it too.

She said that she “did wonder if the building was all right but it was fine”, adding that it shook for about three to five seconds.

It was the third earthquake with a magnitude of more than two to hit the UK in the last 24 hours.

A 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Arran, North Ayrshire, Scotland just before 8am on Monday.

A quake with a magnitude of 2.3 struck in Sale, Greater Manchester, at 8.40pm on Sunday, according to the BGS.

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service told the PA news agency that they had not yet been called to any reports of incidents related to the quake.

The BGS said an area of the UK is struck by an earthquake of this size or greater “roughly every two years”.

The last earthquake of a 3.8 magnitude was near Grimsby on June 9 2018, the organisation said.

It added: “Earthquakes like this one occur because of small movements on faults within the Earth’s crust.”