Showhome opens its doors in majestic Royal Deeside

Family-run housebuilder, Muir Homes, has officially launched its beautifully designed showhome at its highly sought–after Blairs development in Royal Deeside.

The Dornoch showhome opened last month (Pic: Dawn S. Black)

The four-bedroom Dornoch showhome opened its doors on Thursday, September 28. The showhome is built in the Scots baronial vernacular, a unique style only offered by Muir Homes.

The Dornoch showhome has four generous bedrooms, three of which have an ensuite. Just under 250 square metres, the spectacular home offers an exceptional living experience befitting the historic and elegant surroundings of Royal Deeside.

To celebrate Muir’s recent 50th Anniversary, the homebuilder is giving homebuyers 5% off their deposit, worth up to £36,225. The family run housebuilder was started by John Muir in 1973 and celebrated its anniversary in September.

Blairs is an exclusive development offering a diverse mix of stylish three to five bedroom detached, semi-detached and terraced homes. Paved with attractive greenery and communal gardens, it offers a warm and inviting community, with each property having access to its own private garden, patio and driveway.

The development offers calm countryside living yet within just 20-minutes of Aberdeen’s popular city centre. The A90 provides easy access to all that Royal Deeside has to offer, including well-renowned educational campuses, such as the prestigious Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University and a variety of local schools.

It offers a prime location for those who love the outdoors and residents can enjoy a scenic round of golf at Peterculter Golf Course, or take a breath of fresh air as they visit the beautiful Cairngorms National Park.

Every home delivered by family run Muir Homes is built with complete structural timber frame, roof trusses, door sets and finishes, manufactured by their sister company, Muir Timber Systems.

Muir Timber Systems specialise in all aspects of timber frame and provide tailored, inhouse design guidance for each Muir Homes house type. This relationship between companies ensures the highest quality standards to every home. Their expertise makes the striking turret feature on the Dornoch home possible.

Reservations are now open for the new and exclusive properties at Blairs. Prices start from £288,750 for a three bedroom home and the first homes will be available to move in from November, with the first phase complete by March 2024.

Ash Sheikh, Sales and Marketing Director of Muir Homes said: “We’re thrilled to launch our new luxury homes in Royal Deeside which offer a fantastic balance of rural living and vibrant city life in a highly desirable location. The Dornoch showhome perfectly illustrates the high quality spaces that all our homes have to offer, providing the flexibility for homeowners to make each property their own.

“This year marks our 50th anniversary and our commitment to building long lasting homes to meet the needs of our customers remains stronger than ever. We look forward to welcoming prospective buyers to our Blairs development as they take the next step towards buying their dream home.”