Shirley’s Space reaches its third anniversary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outdoor car boot sale raised more than £500 for the charity.

The mental health wellness space at The Hub & the services offers support to all adults in their time of need.

On Sunday the charity raised over £500 when it had an outdoor car boot at The Hub in Crimond with the added help of over twenty sellers and the Loch View Café opening up to the locals to come for a bargain and chat with the Shirley’s Space team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking forward to October, there will be another special memorial event that will plant a remembrance tree at The Hub in Crimond’s garden, so that locals can buy and create a special message to their loved ones on a wooden feather and display it with pride on the Shirley’s Space tree and will grow and flourish along with the charity.

Shirley’s Space services are continuing to evolve.

As of Thursday, September 1, the charity will be having an open group on a Tuesday to bring people together for company, a blether and a plate of soup.

Since becoming a charity in August 2019, Shirley’s Space had assisted a total of 57 of individuals in life saving intervention as well as responding to hundreds of text messages from the community.

This has ensured the charity is at the heart of the community and enabled individuals to receive assistance from trained volunteers and counsellors.

The charity was set up by the family of Shirley Findlay who tragically took her own life after a long struggle with mental health.

Shirley’s Space Manager Fiona Weir said: “The last few years have been very hard to arrange face to face meetings and events, but we are optimistic we are now able to create good a good timetable of events that will serve the community.”

Trustee Ashley Mackie added: “Numbers are growing monthly of visitors and first time adults reaching out through our confidential text messaging service.

"We still need to amplify our mission statement and if you would like to get involved then that information can be found on our website or on our Facebook page.”