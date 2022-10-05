Shirley’s Space event raises much-needed funds

The money will be used for the day to day running of the much-needed services.

The charity is planning a follow-up event at the Ban Car along with a Christmas Fayre at Crimond Medical and Community Hub in November.

Since becoming a charity in 2019, Shirley’s Space had assisted over individuals in life saving intervention as well as responding to hundreds of text messages from the community.

This has ensured the charity is at the heart of the community and enabled individuals to receive assistance from trained volunteers and counsellors.

The Ladies Brunch event raised more than £3000.

Trustee Ashley Mackie said: “This year has been brilliant for us to plan and schedule events not only for fundraising, but we also have a weekly light lunch drop in group that takes place every Tuesday from 10am – 2pm. This has proven to be a great weekly social activity for adults in the area – please come along if you can.”

The charity was set up by the family of Shirley Findlay who tragically took her own life after a long struggle with mental health and has proven to be a huge asset to the community.