London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were at the scene in Queensdale Crescent.

The brigade said half of a flat on the 12th floor of the building was on fire, and added that the person who reported it sent live stream videos of the flames to the brigade’s 999 call centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One person was taken to hospital following the fire at a high-rise block of flats in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, the London Ambulance Service said.

Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @fabtic_ltd of a fire in a high rise block on Queensdale Crescent, Shepherds Bush, London. LIVE Picture date: Tuesday June 21, 2022.

The service said in a statement: “We sent resources to the scene, including two ambulances and our Hazardous Area Response Team.

“Two patients were assessed at the scene and another was treated and taken to hospital.”

London Fire Brigade said the fire was under control as of 10.55am and three people had left the flat before firefighters arrived.

Station Commander David Bracewell, who is at the scene, said: “Firefighters are dealt with a fire on the 12th floor of a tower block in W11. Three people from the affected flat left before the Brigade arrived. A number of other residents evacuated the building.

Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @fabtic_ltd of a fire in a high rise block on Queensdale Crescent, Shepherds Bush, London. LIVE Picture date: Tuesday June 21, 2022.

“Firefighters led six residents to safety via an internal staircase. Further residents who were not affected by fire, heat or smoke were advised to remain in their

The building is less than a mile away from Grenfell Tower where 72 people died following a blaze in 2017.

Conservative MP for Kensington Felicity Buchan described news of the fire as “very concerning” and said aerial appliances had been deployed to the scene.

She tweeted: “Very concerning to hear about the high-rise fire at Queensdale Crescent in Shepherds Bush.

“I am told by @LondonFire that 8 fire engines are there, 60 firefighters and a 32mm aerial appliance.