Shane MacGowan funeral: The Pogues singer described as trailblazer as Johnny Depp and Bono participated in service

​Shane MacGowan has been described as a poet, lyricist, singer and trailblazer at his funeral ceremony in County Tipperary.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp and U2 frontman Bono were among those who participated in the service for The Pogues singer, who died last week at the age of 65.

Also in attendance at Saint Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh were Nick Cave, actor Aidan Gillen, former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams and Irish president Michael D Higgins.

Earlier, mourners lined the streets of Dublin to say an emotional goodbye to MacGowan at a public procession through the Irish capital.

Hundreds gathered outside the Co Tipperary church on Friday afternoon as a host of stars arrived for the funeral.

Delivering the homily, Father Pat Gilbert said MacGowan had made Irish music cool around the world. He said: "As teenagers, not being able to verbalise our uneasiness, displeasure, our uncomfortable assessment of what was happening all around us, we found an outlet, a channel, a conduit in the music and lyric of the day.

"In the words of Dickens, 'It was the best of times and the worst of times'. But the music and the lyric were tremendous, and Shane was the master of them all.

"As Brendan Behan did in prose, Shane MacGowan did in poetry. The raw vibrant energetic earthy soul-filled expression gave us hope and heart and hankering."

He added: "A poet, lyricist, singer, trailblazer, Shane reflected life as lived in our time, calling out accepted norms that oftentimes appear unacceptable."

During the service, many of MacGowan's best known songs were played, including a rendition of A Rainy Night In Soho by Cave.

Depp, who was best man at MacGowan's wedding, read out one of the prayers of the faithful, while a recording of Bono delivering a reading was played. Earlier in Dublin, MacGowan's remains were carried in a glass horse-drawn carriage with his coffin adorned with an Irish tricolour flag and featuring a black-and-white photograph of the singer in his youth.

MacGowan's widow Victoria Mary Clarke travelled in a car behind the cortege, which was led by the Artane Band.

Members of the public threw flowers and musicians played A Pair Of Brown Eyes and Fairytale Of New York as the funeral procession passed Sweny's pharmacy in central Dublin, which featured in James Joyce's Ulysses.

Among those who turned out to pay their respects was Aidan Grimes, 60, who described MacGowan as an icon.

He said: "I remember the first time I saw The Pogues in the Hammersmith Odeon in 1985. It is imprinted in my mind forever, just the madness and mayhem, the raucous nature of his singing and the music they were playing.

"Through the years he evolved into a great poet and he will be sadly missed.

"I met him in Dublin about 15 years ago and he was a very charming, nice, friendly man. He talked about music and his time in London.