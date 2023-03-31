All Sections
SFF urging new First Minister to work with their industry to help it flourish

Scottish fishermen are urging the new First Minister to work with their industry to help it flourish at a time when most key stocks are in excellent condition and being fished sustainably, yet government policies risk damaging climate-smart healthy food production.

By Morag Kuc
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:23 BST

Welcoming the election of Humza Yousaf as Scotland’s new leader, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation Elspeth Macdonald said the efforts of skippers over many decades had put fishing in a strong position, as shown by the Scottish Government’s own figures on sustainability.

However, the imposition of strict conservation zones – Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) – in 10% of Scotland’s waters on top of the 37% already restricted by Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in the absence of any clear ecological objectives, and the development of huge offshore windfarms, would threaten the industry’s existence by squeezing it out of key fishing grounds, she said.

“I welcome Mr Yousaf as our new First Minister and look forward to meaningful dialogue with him on how government can support our industry now and in the future. In particular, we would welcome a re-appraisal of the Bute House Agreement as it relates to fishing.

First Minister Humza Yousaf.
“Fishermen are not opposed to offshore wind in principle, but they need to be much more involved and listened to at the earliest planning stage to ensure that an industry with an already low carbon footprint is not sacrificed by the renewables juggernaut.”

First MinisterHumza YousafScottish Government