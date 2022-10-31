Seven new Deputy Lieutenants appointed for Aberdeenshire

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire and six of the new DLs: Lorna Smith, James N’Dow, Viscountess Petersham, Sandy Manson (Lord-Lieutenant), Rosemary Walker, James Buchan and Melfort Campbell (William Paton was absent).

The backgrounds and experience of the new DLs range from community work to medicine, to business and the arts.

Each of the individuals has made a meaningful contribution in some way to community and/or national life and this brings the total number of DLs in Aberdeenshire to 21.

The new DL appointments are:

James Buchan – Jim owns and manages the general and marine engineering business of J &J Buchan in Peterhead which has been serving the fishing industry and oil & gas related companies for 40 years.

Melfort Campbell OBE FRSE – Melfort founded his first business in 1985 and continues as a non-executive with interests in renewable energy, telecoms, defence and marine industries. Married to Lucy, they live on the family estate of Altries outside Maryculter.

Professor Dr James N’Dow – James is a medical graduate of the University of Aberdeen, where he is now Professor of Urological Surgery. He is married to Kathleen, a GP in Westhill, and they live just outside Peterculter.

William Paton – William lives and is actively involved in the running of the family estate of Grandhome on the outskirts of Aberdeen with his wife, Fiona. He has degrees in English Literature and Renaissance Studies from the Universities of Leeds and Warwick, respectively.

Viscountess Petersham, Candida – Candida is an accomplished sculptress and lives with her husband, Will, at Crimonmogate beside Lonmay.

Lorna Smith – Lorna originally trained as a solicitor but since 2005 has worked with Norvite, one of Scotland’s leading animal nutrition companies, which she owns with her husband, Edward. Edward and Lorna live at Helendale, just outside Kemnay.

Rosemary Walker – Rosey lives and runs the family estate of Allargue together with her husband, Adrian. Allargue is a working estate which includes sporting activities and holiday properties in the heart of the Cairngorms.

Sandy Manson, Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, said: “I am delighted to welcome these seven very community minded and publicly spirited individuals to the Aberdeenshire Lieutenancy.

"They span all walks of Aberdeenshire community and business life, and their expertise and experience will I know only enhance the work the Aberdeenshire Lieutenancy does locally in support of His Majesty The King.

