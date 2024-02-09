Seedy Sunday returns to Aden Country Park

The popular Seedy Sunday will make a welcome return on February 18.

Organised by Buchan Development Partnership (BDP), the event will include food and drink stalls, a seed swap, free seed potatoes, cookery demonstrations, family activities and more.

Seedy Sunday was established in 2015 and aims to promote the fantastic local food and drink produce available in Aberdeenshire along with providing a place for gardeners from across Aberdeenshire to come together and share knowledge and exchange seeds and plants. Families can get involved with a free seed planting activity and foodies will be able to browse a selection of farmers market stalls. Local chef, Kenny Smart will be holding a cookery demonstration which will showcase local produce.

Buchan Development Partnerships Development Officer, Justine Tough said: “After four years we are delighted to see the return of Seedy Sunday. The event has always been a highlight in the Aden events calendar and it will be the perfect opportunity to get prepared for starting your gardening in the spring. The event will have something for all ages from a children’s potting activity to a seed swap where you can swap seeds and knowledge.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring seeds and plants for the seed exchange. Free seeds will also be handed out on the day.